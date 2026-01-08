Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO James Frates Sells 3,326 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James Frates sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $36,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,625.44. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,325. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.
The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- A month before the crash
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.