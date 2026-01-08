CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) & Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Head to Head Survey

CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) and Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CK Infrastructure and Hydro One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hydro One 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CK Infrastructure and Hydro One”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A $62.69 0.55 Hydro One $6.19 billion 3.80 $843.65 million $0.75 52.25

Hydro One has higher revenue and earnings than CK Infrastructure. CK Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hydro One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CK Infrastructure and Hydro One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Hydro One 14.74% 10.52% 3.47%

Summary

Hydro One beats CK Infrastructure on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses. It is also involved in the production and laying of asphalt; manufacture, distribution, and sale of cement; and property investment and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and changed its name to CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.