Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 101,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 175,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1750.
Thor Explorations Stock Up 3.8%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX (THX) and OTCQB (THXPF). Headquartered in Vancouver, the company is dedicated to identifying and advancing gold projects in under-explored regions of West Africa. With a focus on sustainable development and community engagement, Thor seeks to build long-term value through the discovery and responsible production of mineral resources.
The company’s flagship asset is the Segilola Gold Project, located in Osun State, Nigeria.
