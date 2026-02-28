Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.95. 4,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

