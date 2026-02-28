Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.52. 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 16.88% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

