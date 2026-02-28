Short Interest in American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Decreases By 71.2%

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 663 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the January 29th total of 2,301 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779. American Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Strategic Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Strategic Investment presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Stories

