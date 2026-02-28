Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Grows By 245.7%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 162,520 shares, a growth of 245.7% from the January 29th total of 47,017 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 663,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 59.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 84,461 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.5%

ECAT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 664,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.9%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

