Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $7.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6250.
Several research firms have commented on RZLT. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rezolute to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rezolute from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,143,834 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RZLT stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.46.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.
