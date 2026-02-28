Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $7.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6250.

Several research firms have commented on RZLT. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rezolute to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rezolute from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 641,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,379.21. This trade represents a 5.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daron Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 415,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,143. This trade represents a 10.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $150,232. Corporate insiders own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,143,834 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.

