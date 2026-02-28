Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDNNY. Barclays raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $159.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $160.93.

Boliden AB (publ) is a Swedish-based integrated metals company that specializes in the exploration, mining, smelting and recycling of base and precious metals. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the company produces zinc, copper, nickel, lead, gold and silver concentrates, as well as refined metals and by-products such as sulphuric acid. Boliden operates through a network of hard-rock mines, metal smelters and recycling facilities.

The group’s mining portfolio includes the Aitik copper–gold mine and the Garpenberg zinc–silver–lead mine in Sweden, the Kevitsa nickel–copper–palladium mine in Finland, and the Tara zinc mine in Ireland, among others.

