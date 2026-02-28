Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.02. 2,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of C$42.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.69.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

NA

