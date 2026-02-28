Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$21.98 and last traded at C$22.11. Approximately 365,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 246,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.36.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.