iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.69. 78,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 142,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBHH was launched on Mar 8, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

