MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.15 and last traded at GBX 9.15. Approximately 57,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 42,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

MyHealthChecked Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 12.22.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness. The tests are lateral-flow self-tests, whilst the sample collection kits enable the collection of blood, urine, nasal or mouth swab samples that are analysed in partner laboratories for a range of biomarkers.

