Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,129.78 and traded as high as GBX 5,400. Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,326, with a volume of 31,132,814 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,075.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,141.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,129.78. The firm has a market cap of £22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races.

