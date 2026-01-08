Joshua Kobza Sells 3,443 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 3,443 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $232,195.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 952,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,692.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 15th, Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,806,219.52.

NYSE QSR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.66. 2,935,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $78 to $86 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signaling stronger upside (about ~25% from recent levels). This is a direct catalyst for positive sentiment. Read More.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,049,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

