Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) CFO Sells $72,230.62 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) CFO Blaine Davis sold 10,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $72,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,220 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.40. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 192,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.38. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian’s technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian’s approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

