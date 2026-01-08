Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) versus Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Financial Survey

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 2 1 2.57 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 3 9 1 2.85

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.70%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $25.79, suggesting a potential upside of 54.97%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 3.65% -310.15% 2.75% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 34.00% 11.13% 8.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $942.73 million 2.31 $37.43 million $0.70 76.93 Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.89 billion N/A $924.18 million $0.96 17.33

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also delivers music-centric live streaming services primarily through the Live Streaming tab on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise; and artist-related merchandise, such as branded apparel, posters and art prints, and accessories and integrated and technology-driven music solutions that help IoT device manufacturers build and operate their branded music services on their IoT devices, as well as offers advertising services across its online karaoke platform and online music apps. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

