Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of HOOD opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.77. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 403,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,071,146.96. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

