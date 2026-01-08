Suku Trading 32.3% Higher This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,545,293 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

