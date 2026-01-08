Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) & Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Critical Survey

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Donaldson pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Scope Industries pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Donaldson pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donaldson has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scope Industries has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $3.69 billion 2.85 $367.00 million $3.21 28.39 Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Donaldson and Scope Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 10.25% 30.24% 15.11% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donaldson and Scope Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 2 2 0 2.50 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Donaldson currently has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.41%. Given Donaldson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Summary

Donaldson beats Scope Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, and OEM dealer networks. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air and industrial gasses purification systems; and hydraulic and lubricated rotating equipment applications, as well as gas and liquid filtration for industrial processes. This segment sells its products to various distributors, OEMs, and end-users. Its Life Sciences segment provides micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; bioprocessing equipment, that includes bioreactors and fermenters; and bioprocessing consumables, such as chromatography devices, reagents and filters, and polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, as well as specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, battery systems, and powertrain components to OEMs and various end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Scope Industries

(Get Free Report)

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.