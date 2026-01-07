Insider Buying: Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB) CEO Buys $23,400.00 in Stock

Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua Silverman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 346,250 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. This trade represents a 9.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joshua Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Joshua Silverman purchased 40,000 shares of Nuvilex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00.
Nuvilex Trading Up 7.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:PMCB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 296,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Nuvilex Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nuvilex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMCB
Nuvilex Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvilex
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.