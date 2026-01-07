Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,800 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.8793.

Itm Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Itm Power Company Profile

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

