YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH) Declares $0.23 Dividend

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2334 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,609.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CRSH stock remained flat at $26.33 during trading on Wednesday. 9,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $84.20.
YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
