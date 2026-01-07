YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Plans $0.37 Dividend

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3741 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 6,312.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,442. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Get YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTY. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.