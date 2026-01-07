YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) Announces Dividend of $0.40

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 5,604.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.8%

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 233,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,302. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

