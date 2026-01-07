YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,014.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This is a 12.9% increase from YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,206. YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (GDXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. GDXY was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

