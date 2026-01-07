YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:PYPY)

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3,081.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA PYPY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18.
About YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.