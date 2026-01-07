YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,380.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,641. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Get YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.