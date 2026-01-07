YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,380.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,641. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.