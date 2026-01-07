264,130 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 264,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,813,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4,242.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,905,899 shares of company stock valued at $366,476,943 in the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.