First Tin (LON:1SN) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 and last traded at GBX 12.75. 1,252,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,467,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50.

First Tin Stock Down 5.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.15. The company has a market cap of £57.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.41.

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.39) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About First Tin

In other news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 4,289,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £300,250.02. Also, insider Brett Smith purchased 27,142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £1,899,999.92. Insiders purchased 31,860,713 shares of company stock worth $223,024,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

