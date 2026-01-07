Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Auna (AUNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Auna (NYSE: AUNA):

1/3/2026 – Auna was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Auna had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Auna had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/21/2025 – Auna was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Auna had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Auna was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – Auna had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Auna had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Auna was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2025 – Auna had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

