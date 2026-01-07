Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Knorr-Bremse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.

The company’s operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.

