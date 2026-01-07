Penbrook Management LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 352.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 58,513 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $911,323. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

