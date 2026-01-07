iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $202.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

