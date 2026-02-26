SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2,071.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $128.79 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.