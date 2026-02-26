Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.