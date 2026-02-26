Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 307,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 35.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 13.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of VRRM opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

