GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Shares Purchased by WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. GRAIL comprises 0.9% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GRAIL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in GRAIL by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in GRAIL by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in GRAIL by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

GRAIL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.52. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.33) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 277.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GRAL. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.17.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

