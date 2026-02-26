John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Stock Performance

JHHY stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds. The fund aims to maximize income with capital growth as a secondary objective JHHY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

