John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
John Hancock High Yield ETF Stock Performance
JHHY stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.
John Hancock High Yield ETF Company Profile
