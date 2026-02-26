Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,632,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,608,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,446,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,233,000 after buying an additional 107,150 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 395,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after buying an additional 90,491 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $204,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,417.59. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total value of $784,292.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,112.23. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $286.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $288.81. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.18.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

