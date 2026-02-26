Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 130,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,190. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Featured Articles

