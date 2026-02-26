Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $32.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0%

BATS IEFA opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.