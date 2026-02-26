Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 238.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

THC opened at $237.13 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.