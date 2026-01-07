Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136,911.76.

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

