Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.9686 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

