Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO) vs. DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) Critical Comparison

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) and Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of DevvStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and Cantor Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -236.36% Cantor Equity Partners N/A -167.82% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DevvStream and Cantor Equity Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares DevvStream and Cantor Equity Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 180.48 -$12.07 million ($2.70) -0.52 Cantor Equity Partners N/A N/A -$80,000.00 $0.17 61.35

Cantor Equity Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantor Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

