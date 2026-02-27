Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CEO Sells 58,253 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Davidson sold 58,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $2,056,330.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,233,022.70. The trade was a 11.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 2.1%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 900,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%.The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. On average, analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,714.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAMS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Featured Articles

