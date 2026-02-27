Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $477.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Acushnet’s conference call:

Get Acushnet alerts:

Full-year 2025 net sales were $2.56 billion (up 4%) with adjusted EBITDA of $410 million (up 1.5%); Q4 sales rose 7% but Q4 adjusted EBITDA fell to $9.8 million from $12.4 million a year ago.

Full-year 2025 net sales were (up 4%) with adjusted EBITDA of (up 1.5%); Q4 sales rose 7% but Q4 adjusted EBITDA fell to from $12.4 million a year ago. Titleist Golf Equipment showed strong momentum—golf ball sales (including Pro V1 and AIM) and clubs (T?Series irons, SM10 wedges) drove growth, management accelerated a new driver launch to June and is expanding capacity for cast urethane balls and custom club assembly.

showed strong momentum—golf ball sales (including Pro V1 and AIM) and clubs (T?Series irons, SM10 wedges) drove growth, management accelerated a new driver launch to June and is expanding capacity for cast urethane balls and custom club assembly. 2026 guidance calls for reported net sales of $2.625–$2.675 billion (constant currency +2.5–4.5%) and adjusted EBITDA of $415–$435 million (~16% margin), with management expecting free cash flow to improve and planning higher CapEx (~$95M) to support production scale-up.

2026 guidance calls for reported net sales of (constant currency +2.5–4.5%) and adjusted EBITDA of (~16% margin), with management expecting free cash flow to improve and planning higher CapEx (~$95M) to support production scale-up. Tariffs remain a material headwind—management attributed roughly $30 million of incremental tariff costs in 2025 and assumes about $70 million of tariffs for 2026 while legal/timing outcomes from recent rulings remain uncertain.

Tariffs remain a material headwind—management attributed roughly of incremental tariff costs in 2025 and assumes about of tariffs for 2026 while legal/timing outcomes from recent rulings remain uncertain. Capital returns and balance-sheet moves: Acushnet returned $268 million in 2025 (including ~$212M buybacks), the board raised the quarterly dividend 8.5% to $0.255 per share, and management refinanced debt while keeping net leverage around 2.2x (target ?2.25x).

Acushnet Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 503,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trending Headlines about Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acushnet by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,091,000 after purchasing an additional 251,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after buying an additional 110,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 107,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $6,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 69.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Acushnet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acushnet

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet’s product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.