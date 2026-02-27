Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $477.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from Acushnet’s conference call:
- Full-year 2025 net sales were $2.56 billion (up 4%) with adjusted EBITDA of $410 million (up 1.5%); Q4 sales rose 7% but Q4 adjusted EBITDA fell to $9.8 million from $12.4 million a year ago.
- Titleist Golf Equipment showed strong momentum—golf ball sales (including Pro V1 and AIM) and clubs (T?Series irons, SM10 wedges) drove growth, management accelerated a new driver launch to June and is expanding capacity for cast urethane balls and custom club assembly.
- 2026 guidance calls for reported net sales of $2.625–$2.675 billion (constant currency +2.5–4.5%) and adjusted EBITDA of $415–$435 million (~16% margin), with management expecting free cash flow to improve and planning higher CapEx (~$95M) to support production scale-up.
- Tariffs remain a material headwind—management attributed roughly $30 million of incremental tariff costs in 2025 and assumes about $70 million of tariffs for 2026 while legal/timing outcomes from recent rulings remain uncertain.
- Capital returns and balance-sheet moves: Acushnet returned $268 million in 2025 (including ~$212M buybacks), the board raised the quarterly dividend 8.5% to $0.255 per share, and management refinanced debt while keeping net leverage around 2.2x (target ?2.25x).
Acushnet Trading Up 3.3%
Shares of GOLF stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 503,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $104.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trending Headlines about Acushnet
Here are the key news stories impacting Acushnet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and healthy top?line growth: Acushnet reported Q4 revenue of $477.2M, above consensus and up ~7.2% year?over?year—investors are rewarding stronger-than-expected sales. Business Wire: Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 revenue target and product/capacity push: Management outlined a $2.625B–$2.675B sales target for FY2026 and said it will accelerate product launches and expand capacity—this supports sustained top?line growth expectations. Seeking Alpha: Acushnet outlines $2.625B–$2.675B sales target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Brand momentum: Parent of Titleist reported ~7% growth in Q4, signaling continued strength in core brands and demand across key categories. SGB Online: Titleist Parent Delivers 7 Percent Growth in Fourth Quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance tone mixed/partly unclear: Management provided FY2026 revenue guidance in line with the new sales target but EPS guidance disclosures were less clear in early reports—investors will watch management commentary for margin assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss: Acushnet reported a Q4 loss per share wider than expected (reported -$0.58 vs. consensus about -$0.27), which highlights margin/expense pressure despite sales strength. Zacks: Acushnet Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Seasonality and cost pressures remain a risk: Analysts flagged a seasonal retail slump and higher costs that pressured EPS—monitor margins and inventory trends on upcoming calls. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on Acushnet
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.
At the core of Acushnet’s product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acushnet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- The free stock picks nobody’s talking about
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.