Head-To-Head Analysis: Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) vs. American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo -13.15% N/A -11.72% American Vanguard -21.15% -23.15% -8.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Trinseo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 1 2 0 0 1.67 American Vanguard 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinseo and American Vanguard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trinseo presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. American Vanguard has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.01%. Given American Vanguard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Trinseo.

Risk & Volatility

Trinseo has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinseo and American Vanguard”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.51 billion 0.01 -$348.50 million ($11.55) -0.06 American Vanguard $547.31 million 0.20 -$126.34 million ($3.98) -0.98

American Vanguard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinseo. American Vanguard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinseo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Vanguard beats Trinseo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands. The Latex Binders segment provides styrene-butadiene latex, and other latex polymers and binders primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet, and artificial turf backings, as well as the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Plastics Solutions segment offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, and compounds and blends for automotive and other applications under the MAGNUM brand. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials under the STYRON brand. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene for appliances, food packaging, food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials applications. Trinseo PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.