ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 140,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 21,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

ReGen III Trading Down 10.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp. in May 2021. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

